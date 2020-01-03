Organizations are looking for collect and analyze data faster, and in more real-time as well. So, does moving to an event-driven approach to data improve on batch processing?

Gartner analyst Matt Braiser said, “Rather than having your sales figures move in a batch overnight and then having a reporting tool that runs on that and generates a report and the sales manager reads it in the morning, you can have events like every time something sells, you generate real-time event reporting in a live dashboard for that. There’s definitely a trend of going in that direction, having access to real-time data via events, which is an expensive thing to do.”

He cautioned that instead of merely thinking real-time is better than batch, organizations should be clear about how and where they expect to get the return on their investment in real-time processing. “Some clients say we don’t want any batch anywhere in our modern architecture because it’s an outdated approach,” Brasier said. “That’s not true; it’s sufficient and it’s very good at managing relationships and data consistency. Events are not good at relationships, and they’re not good at data consistency. They are good at real-time, but you need to have return on investment. There’s no point in having this live, to-the-second sales dashboard if you still put together your sales targets on a monthly basis.”