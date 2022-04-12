The unstructured data management company, Datadobi, today announced StorageMAP. This comes as a new solution that offers a single pane of glass for organizations to manage unstructured data across their complete data storage estate.

According to Datadobi, with this new software, organizations can visualize, organize, and act upon their data in hybrid vendor and cloud environments.

StorageMAP is geared at addressing four critical concerns for enterprises: cost control; conformance to environmental, social, and governance policies; risk reduction; and getting more value from your data.

StorageMap works to reduce costs by enabling intelligent cloud adoption, moving data to cheaper on-premise storage, accelerating the decommissioning of inefficient storage, and deleting redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data.

Additionally, organizations can move towards reducing their carbon footprint because, according to the company, it accounts for the carbon of unstructured data storage in the data center. Cloud adoption, data center optimization, and reduction of ROT data all work towards a lower carbon footprint.

This release also offers risk reduction by bolstering unstructured data protection and enabling leaders to understand what data they have, why they have it, where it is being stored, and who owns it. This new software then allows users to backup their unstructured data and delete ROT, disowned, and dangerous data.

Lastly, StorageMAP allows organizations to get more value from their data by enabling them to move data to the right place at the right time. This brings companies the ability to exploit their data’s untapped value.

“StorageMAP enables partners and customers to harness the power of their unstructured data across environments on-premises and in the cloud in a single piece of software. It is the culmination of over a decade of hard work and experience from our team, and in combination with our service partners, truly gives customers the complete solution they are looking for,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO of Datadobi.

