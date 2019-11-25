In an effort to speed up enterprise application development, Delphix has announced the latest release of the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform (DDDP). Version 6.0 is designed to eliminate test data wait times and accelerate application release cadence.

The company also announced the release of its DataOps Marketplace, which aims to help data teams integrate all data sources with DevOps tools, cloud platforms and other parts of the SDLC.

“As companies move along their DevOps and Cloud journeys, they are waking up to the realization that access to data can cause delays that slow their DevOps teams down; holding them back from achieving the speed necessary to compete in today’s digital business landscape,” said Jim Mercer, research director for IDC. “Effective DevOps teams need self-service access to data that can be driven by APIs and supports diverse data sources that may be located on-premises or in the cloud.”

The Delphix 6.0 Platform includes support for Google Cloud, a virtualization SDK that allows users to develop plugins for any data source and extensible masking to create tailored masking solutions.

“Enterprises look to Google Cloud to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and support critical business initiatives,” said Robert Harper, director of channel sales, partnerships & alliances at Google Cloud. “This Delphix integration is an important development for enterprise customers to accelerate DevOps and application workload delivery to Google Cloud Platform.”

The DataOps Marketplace includes data sources showcase, DevOps and automation showcase and cloud deployment showcase.

“The Delphix DataOps marketplace is the logical next step for the company. It will allow customers and partners to create, share, access and even monetise the work they have undertaken in making Delphix work across the many systems and data sources that complex businesses work with today and tomorrow. This marketplace will accelerate the opportunities for Delphix and their customers to integrate all their data sources into their DevOps workflows,” added Tim Sheedy, principal advisor at EcoSystm, a technology research and advisory firm.