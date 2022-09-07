The modern cloud cost management tool Finout today introduced FinOps Dashboards. This release works to abstract the cost of technical resources to business metrics and KPIs that the CFO and financial team care about.

This allows DevOps and financial teams to slice data in terms of cost per transaction or cost per customer rather than having to justify cloud spend by looking at raw data.

According to Finout, these new visualizations offer users the ability to create and customize the view that they need to fully monitor, manage, and understand cloud spend. While the CFO can have a screen to track the spend on every feature of a product, the VP of engineering can see how much every team has cost the company.

“More and more developers and SREs are responsible for tracking and reporting the costs of everything supporting their applications – from the underlying cloud costs to the observability tools monitoring the health of the service,” said Roi Ravhon, CEO and co-founder of Finout. “But these are very technical terms and concepts that make it difficult to communicate effectively with finance. We are giving DevOps teams the ability to translate these technical costs into collaborative visualizations with our new FinOps Dashboards, which can sit right next to traditional SRE dashboards like you’d see in Datadog, for a more complete view of the story that gets everyone on the same page.”

Furthermore, each widget can have its own visualization type, advanced filters, and group-bys as well as their own metric assigned to them, to create on-the-fly unit-economics visualizations to quickly understand business metrics such as “cost per transaction” or “cost per CPU.”

FinOps Dashboards also have the ability to correlate cloud costs to unit economics utilizing external metrics and business data sources like Datadog, Salesforce, and Looker.

