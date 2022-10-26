Google announced the public preview of AppSheet databases, a built-in database for citizen developers to easily and securely manage their data using AppSheet.

This extends the functionality of Google’s AppSheet by allowing users to create and manage databases within the AppSheet platform, enabling them to keep track of their data and making it possible to share their data in a variety of ways.

Users can get started by creating a blank database from the My Apps page. The database then provides a complete toolset for relational data design and management directly in AppSheet. Lastly, once a database is created, an app can be generated from that database.

AppSheet databases include performance improvements, a simple-to-use AppSheet database editor, and seamless integration with the AppSheet app editor.

During public preview, access to AppSheet will be enabled by default but it will not affect existing apps.