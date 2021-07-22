Google today announced new features that will help organizations deliver data-driven experiences at scale in Looker 21, the platform that allows anyone in a business to quickly analyze and find insights in datasets.

One new feature is the Extension Framework available as part of the new Looker Developer Portal. The framework allows developers to build applications and data experiences easier by letting it handle hosting, authentication, authorization, and more.

“It reduces developer friction by handling the hosting, security, and DevOps, so developers can focus solely on building a great user experience and trust that delivering it won’t be a struggle,” Pedro Arellano, the director of Looker Outbound Product Management, wrote in a blog post.

Also, the new components for filters feature brings the filters on any dashboard in Looker into any embedded application or extension. Developers can make changes to the filters on the Looker dashboard and automatically get them reflected in the filter components in a custom application.

Looker now supports hosting on Microsoft Azure in addition to Google Cloud and AWS. By hosting Looker on the cloud of their choice, organizations can improve performance, consolidate cloud deployments, meet compliance requirements, and better fit analytics into their cloud strategy, according to the company.

Additional features in the new release include Looker Block for retail that offers a transaction-item-level table to unlock insights, a Looker mobile app, LookML Diagram and more.