Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) and analytics, information integrity, and integration solutions, today announced the launch of three new Information Builders’ Accelerators for WebFOCUS and iWay implementations for GDPR Personably Identifiable Information (PII) compliance, Electronic Payments transaction analysis, and Asset Management portfolio benchmarking. The Accelerators are pre-configured for specific use cases and run against sample data. They are designed and built for the Information Builders’ analytics and data management platform, designed to empower all user groups with trusted data and actionable insights.

This announcement comes less than three months after the initial launch of Information Builders’ Accelerator offerings, which includes the Accelerator for Credit Union Operations, Accelerator for Officer Analytics, Accelerator for Ambulatory Operations, and Accelerator for P&C Insurance Executive Insights.

Designed by industry experts and leveraging pre-configured, interactive KPIs, analytics, reports and charts, portal, report generator, data loader, and metadata, the Accelerators help business executives, operations, and front-line personnel immediately derive answers and analysis to critical questions about their business, products, and customers. For instance, the Accelerator for Asset Management: Portfolio Outlook allows asset managers to quickly gain visibility into composition by sectors and regions, and active bets relative to benchmark – without manually parsing through data in spreadsheets, multiple reports, and third-party sources. The latest additions to the Accelerator portfolio include:

– Developed in partnership with Digital Management Inc. (DMI), this Accelerator provides payment processors, acquirers, networks, issuers, financial institutions, and merchants with a consolidated view of business performance and financials from voluminous, detailed electronic payments data. Payments insights include trends analysis, geospatial segmentation, customer spend density, and card segmentation, enabling payments professionals to monetize transactional data, acquire and retain customers, and empower data-driven business decisions Accelerator for Asset Management: Portfolio Outlook – Developed in partnership with Kuberre Systems, this Accelerator provides mutual funds, hedge funds, pension plans, endowments and insurance companies with pre-built executive dashboards, and interactive reports and charts to analyze asset composition, risk and return by sectors and regions, as well as insights into benchmarks related to active bets

The Accelerators portfolio taps Information Builders’ broad industry experience with thousands of customers in financial services and insurance to healthcare and law enforcement, and our leadership in analytics and data management technology platforms. By taking advantage of this deep expertise, organizations can speed the time-to-value of their BI and analytics investment and quickly customize, extend, and scale implementations as their program matures.

Gerald Cohen, president and CEO, Information Builders, said:

“Drawing from the extensive expertise of Information Builders and our partners, the Accelerators portfolio has quickly grown to include seven offerings. This week, we’re thrilled to introduce three new Accelerators that help our customers speed the time-to-value for their WebFOCUS implementations and quickly derive valuable, actionable insights from their data. Our hope is that we enable an increasing number of business users to take advantage of the power of BI and analytics for better informed decisions every day.”