JetBrains announced that Big Data Tools is now available as EAP for DataGrip and PyCharm Professional. The news aims to address problems that involve both code and data.

The company first announced plans to support more big data tools last year when it announced a preview of the IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate plugin with Apache Zeppelin notebooks integration. Since the plugin started with only Scala support, it made sense to only make it available for IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate. But now that the team has added more support for a wider set of scenarios and tools, JetBrains felt it was time to extend out the capabilities and make it available to other IDEs.

“We believe the plugin will extend the capabilities of DataGrip users when it comes to working with distributed file storage systems and columnar file formats. At the same time, the users of PyCharm who use PySpark or who also work with data will benefit from having this plugin available in their IDE,” the team wrote in a post.

The current feature set includes a file browser for distributed file storage systems such as AWS S3, HDFS, and GCS, with support for other clouds such as Microsoft Azure in the works. The capability will enables users to browse folders and files, preview files, and manage files. It also includes a viewer for columnar file formats such as Parquet with support for other formats coming soon. Spark clusters get a monitoring console that allows users to browse cluster nodes, Spark jobs, their stages, and tasks.

The current version of the plugin for PyCharm and DataGrip offers all features that are available in IntelliJ IDEA except Zeppelin notebooks, although JetBrains said it is working on adding it soon.

Please note that the plugin is currently available for IDEs with version numbers 2020.1 or higher.

Additional documentation is available for DataGrip and PyCharm.