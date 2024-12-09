The data information and analytics company LexisNexis today announced the launch of Nexis Data+, a new API that provides access to corporate, legal, financial, and compliance data, as well as generative AI-approved licensed news content.

Developers and data analysts will be able to integrate that data into their existing tools, platforms, AI models, and workflows to enable better decision-making and analysis for their organizations.

Specifically, LexisNexis claims it can power AI initiatives such as model training, generative AI applications, natural language processing, event modeling and prediction, risk modeling, pattern discovery, predictive and descriptive analytics, and statistical analysis.

The portfolio of licensed news content includes over 23,000 publications, including The Associated Press, McClatchy, Gannett, Business Insider, South China Morning Post, Benzinga, American Banker, AWP Finanznachrichten, American City Business Journals, and more.

It also includes access to legal data, such as dockets, verdicts, settlements, patent filings; compliance data, like sanctions, watchlists, politically-exposed people; and extensive company and financial data.

“The Nexis Data+ API simplifies the integration of a vast repository of business data and licensed, AI-ready content into external platforms so organizations can quickly gain better, more-informed insights for critical business decision-making,” said Dani McCormick, vice president of product of Nexis Solutions at LexisNexis. “Our customers require transparency and confidence in the data and information driving these decisions, especially for AI-powered applications and tools. Nexis Data+ is designed to be a reliable and trustworthy source of data for organizations seeking to implement AI and GenAI initiatives successfully.”