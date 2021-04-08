Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced two of its products—Melissa Clean Suite and Melissa Data Quality Suite—have again been named “Leader” in the G2 Grid Report for Data Quality | Spring 2021, the world’s leading business solutions review website. Both Melissa solutions have also earned the #1 and #2 leader positions, respectively, in G2’s Spring 2021 report for Address Verification, a new report born of the increasing importance address accuracy plays in operational success. The company also garnered high performer rankings in G2’s Data Governance and Email Verification reports, as well as other G2 designations of note.

“G2 reviews are important to us as they provide direct feedback from those who matter most to our business. And consistent high marks acknowledge we are meeting the diverse needs of our customers,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “Our prominent position in G2’s Data Quality-related reports demonstrates our commitment to building the best solutions for our customers’ address-related issues.”

Melissa solutions are proven and preferred as evidenced by verified G2 user comments like “flexible, accurate, feature rich and budget friendly,” “incredible time saver,” and “invaluable tool with superior support.” According to G2, Melissa Clean Suite’s highest-rated features are preventative cleaning, identification, and normalization. Highest-rated features for Melissa Data Quality Suite include preventative cleaning, normalization, and automation.

In addition to its leader rankings, Melissa Clean Suite garnered badges for “Leader – Small-business,” “High Performer – Mid-Market,” “Easiest Setup,” and “Best Relationship.” Melissa Data Quality Suite earned badges for “High Performer – Enterprise,” “High Performer – Mid-Market,” “Easiest to Do Business With,” and “Highest User Adoption.”

Melissa’s G2 scores reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to stellar customer satisfaction, easy implementation, and leading-edge technology solutions as also recently exemplified in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your review of Melissa on G2’s review page.