At an event MongoDB held in London today, the company announced a number of product announcements, including updates to Atlas, a new edge platform, and more.

According to MongoDB, developers’ time is an organization’s “most precious commodity.” Therefore, the company would like to improve the experience around the most common tasks a developer does every day. It narrowed this down to two areas that could be improved and is releasing new capabilities around those.

The first area is making the Atlas database easier to work with. It is now possible for developers to use the Atlas CLI to manage their development environments locally using the same experience they have in the cloud. Atlas CLI has also been updated to include Atlas Search and Atlas Vector Search, which enables developers to create and manage search indexes within development workflows.

“By giving developers the power of Atlas at their fingertips no matter their preferred development environment, MongoDB continues to expand the scope and capabilities of its developer data platform while placing a premium on developer experience,” MongoDB wrote in a blog post.

The second area is making it easier to write MongoDB queries. Developers can now use plain English to ask questions, and the MongoDB GUI, Compass, will automatically generate a query for the request. The company also has a private preview for SQL query conversion in Relational Migrator, which enables queries and procedures to be converted to the MongoDB query language.

The company also is making MongoDB accessible from more places. It announced Atlas for the Edge, which brings data processing and storage closer to where the data lives. Atlas Edge Servers can be deployed anywhere, enabling developers to create customer experiences that need low latency, heavy computation close to where data is generated, or run applications in locations that have intermittent internet.

“With MongoDB Atlas for the Edge, organizations can now use a single, unified interface to deliver a consistent and frictionless development experience from the edge to the cloud — and everything in between. Together, the capabilities included with MongoDB Atlas for the Edge allow organizations to significantly reduce the complexity of building edge applications and architectures,” MongoDB wrote in a blog post.

MongoDB has also announced its own publishing company, MongoDB Press, which will make it easier to publish knowledge about MongoDB. Currently two books have been published: one is on aggregations and the other on MongoDB 7.0.

The company has also published a new solutions library that features use cases from across the industry to give developers inspiration on how they can use MongoDB. And finally, it has also added new content to MongoDB University.