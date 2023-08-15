Redis has announced the latest version of its flagship offering. Redis 7.2 introduces several new features, including scalable search and Auto Tiering.

Scalable search offers a 16x improvement in query throughput by blending sharding with vertical scaling.

Auto Tiering helps developers be more cost-effective with data storage, as heavily used data is kept in memory and less frequently needed data is moved to the SSD. This feature used to be called Redis on Flash and now it has been renamed and updated to provide more than twice the throughput.

The company has also worked with the maintainers of five libraries to improve consistency in experience, documentation, governance, performance, and security. These include Jedis, node-redis, redis-py, NRedisStack, and Go-Redis.

Triggers and Functions is another new feature in Redis 7.2 that allows developers to build applications based on business logic and data, all within Redis.

Enterprise users are getting a new cluster management UI similar to the cloud UI. Operators will be able to access the information they need in just a few clicks, reducing learning curves, improving resolution time, and minimizing errors.

And finally, Redis Data Integration allows developers to connect to data sources like Oracle Database, Postgres, MySQL, and Cassandra.

“Redis 7.2 is an exciting release because we’ve wrapped our arms around the end-to-end Redis experience and made it a top priority to ensure the tooling, integrations, and control users require to match the seamless ease-of-use that anyone who loves Redis expects,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO at Redis. “Redis has also been an early mover in the emergence of vector database technology. Scalable search further optimizes the processing of low-latency vector workloads with a robust and performant search engine to make it easy for developers to build generative AI applications.