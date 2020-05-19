ScaleOut Software announced the general availability of Digital Twin Streaming Service, an SaaS solution that uses in-memory cloud computing to provide real-time analytics.

The solution creates “real-time digital twins” that simultaneously analyzes telemetry from thousands of streaming data sources to provide customers deeper introspection without waiting to query data at rest in data lakes. It also offers connections to streaming cloud data sources, including Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core, Apache Kafka and REST.

“We built the ScaleOut Digital Twin Streaming Service to help our customers dramatically improve situational awareness in their live systems, spanning thousands or even millions of data sources, said William Bain, founder and CEO of ScaleOut Software. “Whether tracking a fleet of rental cars or a population of smartwatch users, real-time digital twins are a game changer for streaming analytics.”

Real-time digital twins track the dynamic state of individual data sources, using this information to enhance the immediate analysis of incoming telemetry.

Real-time digital twin analytics can offer benefits for a variety of industries. It can track thousands of intrusion points, meters and detectors to filter telemetry and quickly identify issues or threats as they evolve, interpret telemetry from a population of smart devices, such as blood-pressure and heart-rate readings, enhance tracking of large vehicle fleets, store or restaurant chains, or thousands of assets.

For ecommerce, the solution can analyze website click-streams for ecommerce shoppers to improve product recommendations based on each shopper’s dynamic selections, demographics, brand preferences and recent purchases.

Other features include in-memory computing power, ability to analyze and response to incoming event messages, a web-based UI and a toolkit for constructing and deploying real-time digital twin models with minimum app code.

“With its ability to immediately analyze data in motion from individual data sources in milliseconds and make immediate use of dynamic context for each data source, the ScaleOut Digital Twin Streaming Service can fundamentally change the way industries like real-time monitoring, healthcare, logistics, retail and financial services process live data streams to make critical decisions in the moment,” ScaleOut wrote in a post.