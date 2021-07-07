The autonomous digital enterprise solution provider BMC announced several new innovations and integrations within the BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence and BMC Compuware portfolios to harden mainframe security.

The update provides automated detection and response capabilities, which allow weaknesses and malicious activity to be discovered before a compromise occurs.

With the new integrations, developers now have access to simplified CI/CD pipelines and can orchestrate automated deployments across multiple platforms.

Additional details are available here.

Emerson launches Plantweb Optics Data Lake

Emerson announced the launch of its Plantweb Optics Data Lake, which helps manufacturers reduce data complexity.

The new advanced data management solution securely identifies, collects and contextualizes disparate data at scale. This includes data that is often in different formats and siloed across a plant.

“Many legacy systems at manufacturing sites across the world are already over a decade old, and they’re often isolated from each other, impeding teams from effectively accessing data at scale for operational improvements,” said Peter Zornio, chief technology officer of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Aggregating information between systems without disrupting production is extremely complex and difficult. Emerson’s software allows users to securely manage operational data centrally, scale it easily and gain critical insight into their operations at the enterprise level.”

Melissa named leader in Data Quality G2 Grid Report Summer 2021

Melissa has been named a leader for the eighth consecutive time in the Grid Report for Data Quality Summer 2021 on G2, a business solutions review website for its Melissa Clean Suite and Melissa Data Quality Suite.

Some of the highest-rated features for both suites include preventative cleaning, identification and normalization.

Melissa’s Data Quality Suite is a toolkit of on-premise APIs or Web services that can be integrated into webpages, forms and custom applications to provide data verification at point of entry or in batch. The Melissa Clean Suite corrects and appends customer contact data records in Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

Qumulo on Azure as a Service now available

Qumulo on Azure as a Service is a petabyte-scale file data management platform in the cloud that is offered as a managed service.

“Qumulo on Azure as a Service eliminates the trade-offs customers face in building at scale file based workloads in the cloud. Azure customers can now easily build file data applications with a scalable, enterprise-class and secure platform offered as a fully managed cloud native service,” said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. “With Qumulo’s availability on Microsoft Azure, we can offer ultimate flexibility to run anywhere our customers want and with no need to manage hardware, software upgrades or complicated systems at scale.”

This new offering can scale to multiple petabytes in a single namespace and enable high capacity workloads across any Windows, Mac or Linux device.

SnapLogic launches certification program

SnapLogic’s new Enterprise Automation Professional Certification program is aimed at helping customers, partners and developers become experts in utilizing the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform.

“Certification makes it easier for customers and partners to find and select the right integration experts for their SnapLogic implementations. By working with a certified integrator, organizations can rest easy knowing that whomever they choose to work with has been trained on the latest methods and best practices and can help them rapidly see a return on their investment,” said Karthik Bandi, vice president of global field technical operations at SnapLogic.

The SnapLogic integration platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects whether on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments.

Altova launches MobileTogether 7.3

Altova announced the release of MobileTogether 7.3, which introduces additional options to help developers monetize the apps they create using MobileTogether and integrate them in other applications.

This includes support for in-app purchases, the ability to embed the MobileTogether Windows client in one’s own Universal Windows Platform application, support for tooltips and more.

The latest release also introduces support for Android 11 and additional database versions.