The Speedb open-source project is a high-performance NoSQL database that is optimized for speed and scalability. It is designed to handle large scale data workloads and provides a variety of features to make it easy to use and manage.

The project is maintained by Speedb and forked from Rocksdb, developed by Facebook.

The project uses Sorted Hash Memtable, a data structure in SpeedDB that is used to store data in memory. It is designed to be fast and efficient, and it is used to improve the performance of the database.

Meanwhile, the Paired Bloom Filter in Speedb consumes less memory than FastLocalBloomFilterPolicy, RockDB’s default cache-local bloom filter, without increasing the rate of false positives.

“Speedb’s goal was to ensure fast and low consumption but without sacrificing accuracy, offering a better trade-off in terms of memory footprint vs. the rate of false positives,” the developers behind Speedb wrote on the project’s website.