As data becomes more important than ever to business success, modern organizations are constantly looking for tools and resources that can help them harness and make sense of that data.

CData is making it easier for users to connect to data sources and tools with the release of hundreds of new Python Connectors, which are native modules used to extend Python capabilities. According to the company, Python is one of the most popular tools for working with data with its vast ecosystem of tools, frameworks and modules. “These extensions streamline all kinds of data manipulations tasks, from data visualization and reporting, to data movement, to delivering new insight from AI / ML processing,” Jerod Johnson, technology evangelist for CData Software, wrote in a blog post.

The new CData Python Connectors are designed to dramatically simplify the way users connect to SaaS, Big Data and NoSQL data sources with seamless integration to popular data science tools like Jupyter Notebooks, Dash, Apache Airflow, pandas and SQLAlchemy. It also features enterprise-class reliability, scalability, performance and security.

Other features include the ability to connect web, desktop and mobile apps to data; and ability to simplify data movement and processing from cloud apps, NoSQL, files and more.

“Ultimately our Connectors provide Python developers with universal data connectivity layer, enabling them to easily connect systems and data with advanced Python processing,” Johnson wrote.

The connectors range from Big Data and NoSQL solutions to marketing, collaboration, file, API and accounting. Some of the connectors include: ADP, AWS Management, Asana, Box, Confluence, Cassandra, DigitalOcean, DocuSign, Salesforce, and QuickBooks. In addition, CData provides driver development options to connect to data sources with custom drivers.

Content provided by SD Times and CData