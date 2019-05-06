DataStax, the provider of an active everywhere hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra, announced that it’s committing new resources to the Cassandra open source project.

These include updated training material, bug fixes and documentation for the upcoming Apache Cassandra 4.0 release. It also includes contributions of new features and testing support for Apache Cassandra 4.0 and future releases. Java, C++, C#, PHP, Python, Node.js, and Ruby drivers get an update as well.

The company also announced a three-day user conference called Accelerate, which features a developer’s bootcamp and free Cassandra certification.

JupyterHub 1.0 is available

Version 1.0 of JupyterHub, a multi-user Hub, is available. JupyterHub spawns, manages and proxies multiple instances of the single-user Jupyter notebook server.

The release introduces UI for managing named servers, which allows users to create, start, stop and delete their servers from the hub home page. Named servers are a concept in JupyterHub that allows each user to have more than one server.

Other new features include improved pending spawn handling and less implicit spawn behavior, support for total internal encryption with SSL, and support for checking and refreshing authentication.

SAP simplifies SAP S/4HANA AI integration

SAP announced a series of innovations that will make it easier to add AI and robotics to S/4HANA for app customization.

SAP S/4HANA is an intelligent ERP with end-to-end process coverage.

The use of new AI capabilities will allow automated conversion of purchase order data into posted accruals, quicker quality checks, and automated financial journal entry.