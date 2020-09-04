IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the full conference agenda for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas Virtual 2020. The programming promises to deliver technology and business leaders a uniquely engaging and interactive experience unlike any other virtual conference.

Taking place October 13-15, 2020, DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas is three days of non-stop action aimed to capture the energy and community-building usually obtained from attending an in-person conference. DevOps Enterprise Summit limits attendees to 3,000 in order to provide each individual attendee the opportunity to connect with their favorite speakers and share their own stories, challenges and best practices with their peers.

To view the full DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas Virtual conference agenda please visit: https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual

The virtual Las Vegas event features keynotes, panels, breakouts, a community space for spontaneous gatherings, and other networking and collaborative activities to enhance the virtual learning experience for attendees. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries.

The Las Vegas event programming will include:

Experience reports from American Airlines, United States Air Force, Target, and more;

Networking sessions utilizing the virtual format;

Virtual book signings by well-known industry authors; Jon Smart, Mark Schwartz, Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais

Interest-based video networking, whereby attendees can select and engage with and ask questions of other attendees or speakers;

Birds-of-a-Feather gatherings for finding like-minded peers;

Lean Coffee, a hands-on workshop and interchange between participants;

Virtual Happy Hours for some informal networking, and more.

DevOps Enterprise Summit offers a diverse lineup of speakers representing multiple industries, roles, areas of expertise and more. Recently confirmed speakers include:

David Blezard, Associate Director of Academic Technology, University of New Hampshire

Jeremy Castle, Engineering Director, State Farm Insurance

Ross Clanton, Chief Architect, Managing Director – Technology Transformation, American Airlines

Madhu Datla, Senior Engineering Manager for DevOps, Global Infrastructure and Systems Engineering Team, Intel

Adam Furtado, Chief of Platform, Kessel Run, United States Air Force

Lauren Knausenberger, Deputy Chief Information Officer, United States Air Force

Maya Leibman, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, American Airlines

Heather Martin, Director, Value Stream Engineering, Discover Financial Services

Brian McCarty, Principal Technical Architect, USAA

Jon Moore, Chief Software Architect & Senior Fellow, Comcast Cable

Tony Ogden, Director of IT, Modern Tax Platforms, H&R Block

Brandon Pulsipher, VP, Cloud Engineering and Operations, Adobe

John Roe, VP, Modern Tax Platforms, H&R Block

Edward Russell, Director, Infrastructure Tooling & Automation Product Management, Discover Financial Services

Peter Tiegs, Principal Engineer, Intel

Register now to join the three-day, immersive learning virtual event for technology and business leaders practicing DevOps transformation: events.itrevolution.securechkout.com/virtual-register