CloudBees announced at DevOps World 2020 the first two modules for its Software Delivery Management (SDM) vision are now generally available. The modules are designed for feature management and engineering productivity use cases.

“We previously introduced our vision for Software Delivery Management as a market category,” said Shawn Ahmed, senior vice president and general manager for software delivery automation at CloudBees. “Last year, we brought that vision into focus by building an extremely powerful and highly connected system of record to be the backbone of our offering. This year, we are leveraging that work by announcing the general availability of CloudBees Software Delivery Management in Q4 2020 with the first two modules that tackle specific challenges organizations have today. This is only the beginning!”

According to the company, the software delivery management vision aims to solve delivery challenges while continuously delivering software efficiently across teams, tools and technologies. The release of the two new modules is the initial step in the company’s goal of solving feature management problems and giving teams control over the features. The first module extends CloudBees feature flags technology to enable teams to manage features as well as group and control sets of flags. Additionally, features can be decoupled from deployment schedules and teams can release new features with reduced risk and on schedule.

The second module aims to provide engineering managers and leaders with more visibility into the development process. With this module, the company explained users will be able to better understand what teams are working on and the right priorities necessary to move quickly and deliver value on time. The second module leverages the software delivery management technology and connects tools and data into the system of record.

“In our product research efforts around Software Delivery Management, we found that our customers face the same challenges we do – namely, how do we measure and continually improve engineering efficiency, and deliver product value faster and of higher quality,” said Susan Lally, senior vice president of product development at CloudBees. “That validated that both feature management and engineering productivity were widespread pain points in the industry, so we prioritized bringing these two Software Delivery Management modules to market first. Gaining more control over feature deployment and deeper insights into the development process will give customers the control, visibility and insights they need to deliver software more quickly and efficiently.”

CloudBees also announced this week new DevSecOps capabilities for its CI and CD solutions. The new features aim to help users bring security checks earlier into the life cycle and more often.

New continuous integration and continuous delivery capabilities include the integration of feature flags, improved role-based access control, and enhanced disaster recovery capabilities.

“Companies need to innovate faster, but if they don’t integrate security early and often they expose themselves to a number of risks,” said Ahmed. “With CloudBees they can remove those risks. Tapping the power of our market-leading CI and CD solutions, they can keep moving at high speed with full confidence that their code is secure in development, in delivery and in production.”

According to the company, unaligned tools and processes as well as lack of integrated tooling and systems causes security to be brought in too late in the software delivery process.

The new feature flag integration enables features to be pushed to production in a quick and automated process. Features can be pulled back immediately if any issues arise.

New role-based access control includes fine-grained permissions set by team, user and file level. The updated feature also includes the ability to manage non-security related configuration.

Disaster recovery capabilities extend Velero to CloudBees CI.

Other features include audit-ready pipelines for full traceability and audit reports; a hardened version of its CI solution to meet strict government specifications for security, and integration with leading security automation provides such as Anchore, Checkmarx, Contrast Security, FOSSA, Shiftleft.io, Snyk, Sonatype, Synopsys, and WhiteSource.