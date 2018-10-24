CollabNet VersionOne and Compuware announced the integration of Compuware’s ISPW mainframe source-code management tool and CollabNet VersionOne’s Continuum release delivery platform. This continues their effort to bring mainframe software development into the digital value chain, the companies said.

The integration will allow mainframe developers to track and control projects through the development pipeline from Continuum, according to their announcement. Users will be able to see which user stories are on schedule, which are delayed, and gain other insights into the work in progress.

“Enterprises need greater automation, better visibility and a mainframe-inclusive DevOps tool-chain to increase the quality, velocity and efficiency with which they create new digital experiences for customers,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of Compuware. “Our partnership with CollabNet VersionOne will provide such capabilities, empowering development and delivery teams to accelerate their DevOps journeys to better meet their customers’ digital demands.”