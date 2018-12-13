Customer experience (CX) assurance platform provider Cyara wants to help businesses improve the speed and quality of their development, testing and production teams with the announcement of new DevOps integration. According to the company, the new features will enable businesses to increase their automation initiatives and provide an Agile approach to CX design and management.

“With the functionality we’re announcing today, we’re making it easier to put CX at the center of your digital transformation,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. “This is the first step of a much broader strategy to maximize the value of the Cyara Platform through integration with other ecosystem players and tools.”

The company is adding new APIs and integration tools to make automation easier to implement and more accessible to users. Cyara’s design-driven testing component Velocity will now be able to share test cases, campaigns and CS designs with test-management, continuous integration, configuration management and Agile tools, the company explained. “For example, Cyara test cases can now be replicated directly in Micro Focus ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) to provide a single, accurate source for test-case management across the enterprise. Organizations can track and report holistically, with information about test scripts, runs, and results in ALM from Cyara,” the company wrote in its announcement.

In addition, Cyara is providing new integration from blackchair and inProd to enable users to embed automated CX testing into their rollout processes. The integrations will also be able to automatically trigger tests for near-instant validation of changes, the company explained.

Cyara is looking to add additional DevOps solutions for defect tracking, lifecycle management and IT ticketing systems in 2019.