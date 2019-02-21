DevOps company JFrog has announced its intention to acquire Shippable for its cloud-native and Kubernetes-ready CI/CD capabilities.

Shippable is a DevOps and CI automation solution provider that offers an assembly platform for shipping software faster.

JFrog plans on incorporating Shippable’s solutions into its platform to create a comprehensive DevOps pipeline solution, the company explained.

Shippable’s technology will enable JFrog customers to more completely automated their development processes.

“With expertise in CI/CD pipeline automation, Shippable’s DevOps “Assembly Line” technology will provide a leap forward for JFrog’s platform, Enterprise+. Coupled with JFrog’s industry-leading artifact repository management, distribution, and security vulnerability scanning solutions, this acquisition will allow JFrog customers to automate their software development processes from the moment code is committed through to production,” Kit Merker, VP of business development for JFrog, wrote in a post.

Shippable’s employees will join JFrog following the acquisition. The first technology integrations will be released in the JFrog Enterprise+ platform in the summer. Following that, Shippable will be fully integrated with JFrog by Q3 of 2019.

“We’re immensely excited to welcome Shippable into JFrog, and eager to convert their expertise and products into unmatched value for JFrog customers,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO of JFrog. “The modern DevOps landscape requires ever-faster delivery with more and more automation. Shippable’s outstanding hybrid and cloud native technologies will incorporate yet another best-of-breed solution into the JFrog platform. Coupled with our commitments to universality and freedom of choice, developers can expect a superior out-of-the-box DevOps platform with the greatest flexibility to meet their DevOps needs.”