JFrog has announced a $165 million round of funding to expand its markets and accelerate universal DevOps within the enterprise. The Series D funding round was led by Insight Venture Partners, with participation from new investors Spark Capital and Geodesic Capital, along with existing investors Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, and Vintage Investment Partners.

JFrog’s software release platform enables organizations to store, secure, monitor, and distribute binaries for technologies such as Docker, Go, Helm, Maven, npm, Nuget, and PyPi, enabling “ a continuous software release flow from code to production with zero downtime.”

The funding will be used to drive JFrog product innovation, support expansion to new markets, and accelerate organic and inorganic growth, according to JFrog.

The company also announced that Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director of Insight Venture Partners, will join JFrog’s Board of Directors.

“In the rapidly growing software industry there is a real need for continual software updates, which is captured by JFrog’s Liquid Software Vision,” said Horing. “JFrog is the next promising software infrastructure company that’s going to revolutionize the way software is updated and we’re looking forward to partnering with the JFrog team to capitalize on its impressive growth and industry momentum.“

According to JFrog, it has experienced over 500 percent sales growth since its Series C funding round in 2016.