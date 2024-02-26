Continuous deployment automation platform provider Octopus Deploy announced today that it is acquiring Codefresh, which produces a modern CI/CD platform with GitOps and is a maintainer of the Argo open-source delivery project. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition in part is to strengthen Octopus’ support for Kubernetes, according to the company’s announcement.

“Octopus is thrilled to welcome Codefresh into the team,” said Paul Stovell, founder and CEO of Octopus Deploy, said in a statement. “We’re adding Codefresh’s considerable technology to empower software teams to deploy freely. It represents a big investment in open source and the Argo project that Codefresh maintains and scales with its enterprise offering.”

The integration of Codefresh into the Octopus platform will provide what the company called in its announcement “unparalleled benefits for software teams, including advanced CD, deployment automation, release orchestration, environment progression, observability and enterprise compliance across all workloads.”

According to Octopus Deploy, the acquisition will make the company platform and technology the most comprehensive CD solution at scale, bringing CD, CI and GitOps into a unified software delivery pipeline platform.

“We are eager to bring the power of Codefresh’s Continuous Integration and cloud-native GitOps – based on Argo – to Octopus Deploy,” said Raziel Tabib, founder and CEO of

Codefresh, in the statement. “With Codefresh and Octopus, we will elevate the capabilities available to software teams and drive innovation in Continuous Delivery.”

Dan Garfield, co-founder and chief open source officer at Codefresh, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to find a home in Octopus, where they believe in the community we’ve helped build around Argo and GitOps. We’re going to be able to invest even more in open source and continue to grow Argo and other open-source initiatives with our community partners.”

With the recent closure of Weaveworks, which defined GitOps and created Flux CD, that project and Argo CD remain the two leading open-source efforts for CD, Kubernetes and GitOps, where they are incubating at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.