Red Hat today announced Red Hat Developer Hub, an enterprise-grade, unified and open portal designed to streamline the development process through a supported and opinionated framework.

The Red Hat Developer Hub is built from the open-source project Backstage and was built to help navigate the sprawl that DevOps teams often face, according to the company.

Internal developer portals must be created and maintained which has become a much more complicated task today due to the occurrence of large enterprises inhabited by various tools, continuously innovating security parameters, and legislation that varies by industry and location. The platform was built to improve experiences on platforms related to Kubernetes and containers such as Red Hat OpenShift.

The platform offers a single pane of glass to view all available developer tools and resources to increase productivity, self-service capabilities and guardrails for cloud-native application development, and proper security and governance for developers across the enterprise.

Red Hat created a package of six plug-ins, titled Red Hat Plug-ins for Backstage that links integral systems to Backstage. The plug-ins include: