Current DevOps tools and processes aren’t cutting it for many organizations. Despite the industry having now supposedly largely moved to a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) approach, it appears that the majority of development teams aren’t actually practicing true CI/CD at an expert level.

According to CloudBolt’s latest report, “The Truth About DevOps in the Hybrid Cloud Journey,” only four percent of respondents consider themselves to be experts in CI/CD. The majority of respondents (76%) consider their CI/CD maturity level as “intermediate.”

“CI/CD has evolved to the point where it is now widely accepted as the optimal approach for modern application development and deployment. Even though the concepts behind CI/CD have been around for decades, most organizations are still early on their journey,” CloudBolt wrote in the report.

Further, one promise of CI/CD is that it enables applications to be deployed multiple times per day, but only five percent of respondents actually achieve that. For 69% of respondents, the time it takes to deploy a single CI/CD pipeline is days or weeks.

In addition, although 97% of respondents agreed that being able to test CI/CD infrastructure is crucial and 85% do perform that testing, only 11% of respondents consider their CI/CD infrastructure to be reliable.

The three factors respondents cited as obstacles to reliability include lack of automation, consistency, and proactivity.

Respondents believe improving reliability can be achieved by making provisioning faster through automation, continuously detecting infrastructure issues to reduce testing challenges, and simplifying remediation of infrastructure issues proactively.

“It is only through creating better speed, awareness, and repairs that CI/CD can finally live up to its promise,” according to the report.