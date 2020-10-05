Forrester, the independent research firm, recently helped unveil the concept of value-based DevOps. It’s the idea that companies not only want to develop software with greater efficiency and transparency – but also more profitably.

That sounds obvious, but value is seldom part of the discussion in DevOps.

Forrester is seeking to put that right and this infographic shows the data underpinning their thinking. They surveyed a number of organizations to identify priorities, challenges and outcomes around three major value-based DevOps characteristics: transparency, efficiency and value.

Of particular interest are the challenges that may upset value streams. These must be prioritized by firms hoping to leverage value-based DevOps. There are three clear problem areas:

Outdated processes that are inconsistent with agile work methods

Silo-based project delivery

A lack of end-to-end insight into the end-to-end process that connects planning with work

Most companies are addressing these problems to some degree, but few invest in a solution that can help them overcome all of these potential challenges. While other areas of the business commonly have integrated solutions, providing a 360-degree view, this is missing for strategy. Customer management has CRM, financial management has ERP, but too often there is nothing for strategic investment planning, beyond multiple standalone systems.

That’s where digital product management, or DPM, comes in handy. A solution like Broadcom’s Clarity integrates everything from strategic planning and investment funding to must-have prioritization and dynamic staffing. By connecting all work to digital products and services, rather than traditional projects, you can actually measure how much value is being delivered.

The benefits of value-based DevOps are clear from Forrester’s research: reduced costs, less time to value, and better solutions. Those easily justify the investment in a tool like Clarity to help fuel profitable software development.