David Rizzo, VP of product engineering at Compuware

Compuware delivers highly innovative solutions and integrations that enable IT professionals of all skill levels to manage mainframe applications, data and platform operations with ease and agility. As mainframe workloads continue to grow and platform stewardship shifts to cross-platform DevOps teams, providing common tools that automate, integrate and measure are key to empowering any IT professional to be productive on the mainframe, regardless of experience.

As the Mainframe Partner for the Next 50 Years, each quarter we provide customers with net-new capabilities and enhancements to existing products that empower them to mainstream the mainframe, so they can fully leverage their mainframe investments and innovate on the platform.

Our Topaz suite of development and testing solutions — which principally includes Topaz for Program Analysis, Topaz for Enterprise Data and Topaz for Total Test — enables developers to visualize and analyze programs; manage and prepare test data; and automate unit, functional, integration and regression testing all within a modernized Eclipse-based development environment. ISPW, Compuware’s mainframe CI/CD tool, empowers users to quickly and safely understand, build, test and deploy mainframe code.

Importantly, our tools integrate with a myriad of favored DevOps tools from companies like Atlassian, Jenkins, SonarSource and XebiaLabs, Elastic, BMC and more. We believe the only way to be truly Agile is to integrate mainframe-focused tools into a multi-vendor, cross-platform DevOps toolchain of choice.

Our full product portfolio spanning development and operations, together with integrations, ensure customers can continue to advance mainframe development quality, velocity and efficiency in support of customer-facing digital innovation.

Monte Zweben, CEO and co-founder of Splice Machine

Splice Machine is the platform to modernize and extend the functionality of your legacy applications in record time. These applications need to scale to petabytes by leveraging new data sources and make intelligent decisions based on that data.

Companies are rushing to modernize their applications that were written on legacy technology decades ago. To transform their applications, enterprises are either moving to the cloud, employing microservices, or rebuilding them on a NoSQL database. Each approach has its unique advantages and disadvantages. By moving to the cloud, enterprises can make their applications agile, but it is an exercise in infrastructure optimization that doesn’t fundamentally improve business outcomes. Using microservices and containerization can help enterprises rapidly deploy applications but doesn’t leverage artificial intelligence. Replatforming the app on a NoSQL database enhances its scalability by accommodating massive amounts of data, but requires the application to be written from scratch, which increases its complexity exponentially.

Splice Machine is an intelligent SQL platform that enables companies to be agile, data-rich, and smart. Splice Machine’s approach is to migrate the application to its scalable platform without the risk and expense of re-writing. Enterprises have the flexibility to unify business analytics on the same platform and then inject artificial intelligence and machine learning natively. Now diverse applications across industries can make better decisions faster using more extensive and diverse data sets. With Splice Machine, enterprises can modernize their applications in a matter of weeks versus months or years using other technologies.

Bill Oakes, head of product marketing for API management and microservices at Broadcom Inc., and David McNierney, product marketing leader at Broadcom

Broadcom provides a comprehensive modernization portfolio to enable enterprises to modernize their legacy mainframe back-ends with modern front-ends, including mobile, cloud, and IoT.

Broadcom’s Layer7 is a full lifecycle API management solution that enables API developers to build digital assets from systems of record by integrating existing applications in APIs, modernizing mainframe services, connecting to legacy assets, or building new microservices. For front-end developers, Layer7 provides client-native SDKs that handle the security operations for each runtime transaction. The developer can focus on building a delightful user experience while the solution encrypts the channel, manages authentication and authorization using native interactions and biometrics, and enables features that would not otherwise be possible.

Broadcom’s CA Brightside provides enterprise-grade support for, and extensions, to the Zowe framework. A modern, open source interface to the mainframe, Zowe offers a command-line interface (CLI) similar to the ones provided by cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, and an API Mediation Layer that break down the legacy mainframe silo.

CA Endevor, the dominant mainframe SCM, now offers CA Endevor Bridge for Git. When combined with Zowe, this allows modern developers to use IDEs like Visual Studio Code and GitHub without disrupting their colleagues using legacy tool.

By adopting Zowe with CA Brightside and CA Endevor Bridge for Git, mainframe and distributed teams can collaborate more closely while aligning on common devops tools and practices.”

