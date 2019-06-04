Contrast Software Contrast Assess produces accurate results without dependence on application security experts, using deep security instrumentation to analyze code in real time from within the application. It scales because it instruments application security into each application, delivering vulnerability assessment across an entire application portfolio. Contrast Assess integrates seamlessly into the software lifecycle and into the tool sets that development & operations teams are already using. Contrast Protect provides actionable and timely application layer threat intelligence across the entire application portfolio. Once instrumented, applications will self-report the following about an attack at a minimum – the attacker, method of attack, which applications, frequency, volume, and level of compromise. Protect provides specific guidance to engineering teams on where applications were attacked and how threats can be remediated. Contrast doesn’t require any changes to applications or the runtime environment, and no network configuration or learning mode is necessary.

Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their container and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating application deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. The Aqua Container Security Platform protects applications running on-premises or in the cloud, across a broad range of platform technologies, orchestrators and cloud providers. Aqua secures the entire software development lifecycle, including image scanning for known vulnerabilities during the build process, image assurance to enforce policies for production code as it is deployed, and run-time controls for visibility into application activity, allowing organizations to mitigate threats and block attacks in real-time.

CA Veracode creates software that fuels modern transformation for

companies across the globe. DevSecOps enables the build, test, security and rollout of software quickly and efficiently, providing software that’s more resistant to hacker

attacks. Through automation, CA Technologies extends faster deployment with an agile back end that delivers more reliable releases of code helping teams to work

collaboratively earlier in the DevSecOps process to detect security vulnerabilities in

every phase, from design to deployment.

CodeAI is smart automated secure coding application for DevOps, that fixes security vulnerabilities in computer source code to prevent hacking. It’s unique user-centric interface provides developers with a list of solutions to review instead of a list of problems to resolve. Teams that use CodeAI will experience a 30%-50% increase in overall development velocity. CodeAI takes a unique approach to finding bugs using a proprietary deep learning technology for code trained on real-world bugs and fixes in large amounts of software. CodeAI fixes bugs using simple program transformation schemas derived from bug fixing commits in open source software.

Synopsys helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development lifecycle.

Checkmarx provides application security at the speed of DevOps, enabling organizations to deliver secure software faster. It easily integrates with developers’ existing work environments, allowing them to stay in their comfort zone while still addressing secure coding practices.

Chef Automate is a continuous delivery platform that allows developers, operations, and security engineers to collaborate effortlessly on delivering application and infrastructure changes at the speed of business. Chef Automate provides actionable insights into the state of your compliance, configurations, with an auditable history of every change that’s been applied to your environments.