Elastic released the beta of Elastic Enterprise Search to provide organizations with a single, coordinated gateway that calms the chaos of searching through petabytes of data.

Users can search through pull requests, issues, tickets, contracts, spreadsheets, documents and virtually any file type in one place without multiple browser windows holding many tabs.

The initial beta features a limited selection of connectors on a web-based search experience, but an expanded connector library that’s accessible for any web browser or operating system will be available in future iterations, according to the company. The beta also contains a dynamic Custom API connector and the core search engine is powered by Elasticsearch.

When it comes to security, team members can be placed into a group depending on their role in the company and each group can then calibrate their own relative relevance for using apps like GitHub, Salesforce, Google Drive and Dropbox.