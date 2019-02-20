Express Logic, provider of the comprehensive X-Ware IoT Platform powered by the popular ThreadX real-time operating system (RTOS), today announced that its deeply embedded GUIX graphical user interface run-time solution has achieved the highest level of safety certification for the rigorous International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 safety standards. This new certification performed by SGS-TÜV Saar is unique to the embedded industry, making GUIX the only choice for safety-oriented applications that have a user interface and require certification.

SGS-TÜV Saar, formed through a joint venture of Germany’s SGS Group and TÜV Saarland, is the leading accredited, independent company for testing, auditing, verifying, and certifying embedded software for safety-related systems worldwide. The industrial safety standard IEC 61508 and all standards that are derived from it, including IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128, are used to ensure the functional safety of electrical, electronic, and programmable electronic safety-related medical devices, process control systems, industrial machinery, and railway control systems.

SGS-TÜV Saar has evaluated the relevant parts of Express Logic’s modified waterfall development process for GUIX, with phase overlap and phase blending, to ensure that best development practices have been followed at these phases:

Requirements management

Design

Implementation

Verification

Maintenance

To make this assessment, SGS-TUV Saar based its evaluation on a rigorous test suite for GUIX. The GUIX test suite is composed of a large number of application simulations and effectively performs functional “black box” testing over the entire GUIX software product. The testing exercises 100 percent of the generic GUIX C code — including 100 percent branch decision coverage. Express Logic’s GUIX Safety Manual documents these quality assurance measures, which enable developers to use GUIX in safety-critical software development that is required to meet even the most exacting Safety Integrity Level (SIL 4) and Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL D), according to IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262, and EN 50128, without further qualification.

“We are fully committed to providing the best quality products – saving our customers time and money and helping them reduce risk,” said William E. Lamie, CEO of Express Logic. “The new certification of GUIX further enables customers with user interface needs to leverage the benefit of our safety- and security-certified best-of-class offerings.”