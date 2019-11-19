CloudSimple is joining the Google Cloud team. CloudSimple provides a secure way to run VMware workloads in the cloud.

“The CloudSimple platform transforms bare-metal resources in public cloud data centers into ‘as-a-service’ private clouds which can be fast-provisioned in an automated fashion. These private clouds are managed through a single portal, enabling customers to easily access all the public cloud services while benefiting from scalable monitoring, alerting, fault tolerance and 24×7 global support of their private cloud,” Guru Pangal, founder and CEO of CloudSimple, wrote in a blog post.

According to the companies, the acquisition is an extension of their existing partnership announced in July that made the Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSImple available in the cloud marketplace.

Through the existing partnership, users are able to move VMwareflows from their on-premises data centers directly to Google Cloud as well as create new VMware workloads. The new acquisition will help users take advantage of tools and training for cloud strategies.

“Many enterprises are using VMware in their on-premises environments to run a variety of workloads: business applications such as ERP and CRM; databases such as Oracle and SQL Server; development and test environments; virtual desktops; and reporting and analytics systems. As part of their IT modernization initiatives, we hear frequently from enterprise customers that they need a simple way to migrate those workloads to the cloud. To put it simply: they want to be able to run what they want, where they want, and how they want—so they can leverage existing investments with as little toil as possible,” Rich Sanzi, VP of engineering at Google, wrote in a post.