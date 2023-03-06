GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2022 v2 release. This latest release includes support for Angular 14, React 18, and a few enhancements to FlexGrid, FlexChart, and more. Wijmo 2022 v2 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers at GrapeCity.com.

The Wijmo team is pleased to share that the product now supports Angular 14. Wijmo has supported Angular since version 1 (AngularJS) and is committed to providing Angular developers with a powerful toolset for building enterprise-grade applications. JavaScript developers will find a large set of fast, flexible Angular components, each with rich declarative markup. Wijmo’s top-rated Angular datagrid includes features like sorting, grouping, searching, Excel-like filtering, and more. Read the release announcement to learn more about Wijmo’s support for Angular 14.

In addition to Angular 14, Wijmo 2022 v2 includes support for React 18. This latest version of React brings concurrent rendering and a new startTransition. All Wijmo components have been updated to support React 18, including the new rendering model. This new feature includes things like rich Cell Templates in FlexGrid. Wijmo offers a robust set of React components with declarative markup, including FlexGrid. Visit the website to get started with React 18 support in Wijmo 2022 v2.

By working with one of its closest customers, Wijmo 2022 v2 now includes accessibility improvements. One common practice when working with tables is to add a caption to describe what is displayed in the table. This same practice can be applied to ARIA Grid components, as well. The team has added a new ariaLabel property to FlexGrid to make adding captions to datagrid for screen readers more efficient.

Now, JavaScript developers can set the property to what they want screen readers to announce as the caption for their datagrid. Each grid can have an ariaLabel setting. Explore the release article to learn more about Wijmo’s accessibility improvements in 2022 v2.

“We are pleased to share Wijmo 2022 v2 with our customers,” said Product Manager Chris Bannon. “The updates to Wijmo demonstrate the product’s ability to keep up with the latest technology. We hope they inspire our customers to build some amazing apps.”