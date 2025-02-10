Harness, the AI-Native Software Delivery Platform™ company, and Traceable, the next-generation API Security Platform, today jointly announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, creating the world’s most advanced AI-native DevSecOps platform. Together, Harness and Traceable will enable software teams to seamlessly develop, deploy, and secure applications, ensuring security is embedded at every stage of the software lifecycle.

Harness and Traceable both originated from BIG Labs, a San Francisco-based technology startup studio founded by Jyoti Bansal, who is CEO and co-founder of both companies. Harness was launched in 2017 with a mission to simplify software delivery for software developers around the world, and has since grown into a full-fledged suite of industry-leading product modules that span the entire software delivery lifecycle. Traceable was launched in 2020 to secure trillions of lines of code and millions of APIs that modern software runs on, and is rapidly growing into a complete application security platform. Both companies are backed by industry leading investors like Unusual Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and IVP. This merger builds on both companies’ shared innovation-based DNA and leadership philosophy to redefine the future of software delivery.

DevOps and Application Security Converge to Give Rise to the Next Generation of DevSecOps

With 37 million software developers worldwide, the pace of software development is faster than ever, driven by AI-generated code and increasing market demands. However, software teams continue to face challenges in balancing velocity and security. Traditional security approaches, focused solely on network and infrastructure protection, are no longer sufficient to prevent sophisticated cyber attacks. Applications must now be secure-by-design, requiring deep integration between development and security teams to proactively mitigate risks.

Engineering and security teams are rapidly converging as enterprises bring security to the forefront of their application design. As a result, software development teams increasingly want a unified approach, integrating security and compliance directly into their software development and delivery processes. The demand for a seamless, cyber-resilient software delivery pipeline has never been higher, and this trend is giving rise to the next generation of DevSecOps platforms. Together, Harness and Traceable are setting a new standard for teams to seamlessly develop, deliver, and protect applications and ensure security is built into every step of the software development lifecycle—from design to runtime.

“Harness and Traceable are coming together at a pivotal moment in the industry,” said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness and Traceable. “Software teams should not have to choose between speed and security when delivering innovation to their customers. The mutual interest from Harness and Traceable customers in an integrated DevSecOps platform has substantially accelerated over the last year, and the timing is right to deliver on this industry demand. By merging these industry-leading solutions, we will bring a next-generation DevSecOps platform to the market, setting a new standard for software delivery.”

“As a customer of both Harness and Traceable, this merger is a game-changer for us,” said Jignesh Patel, Director Cloud & DevOps at Morningstar. “Having an integrated platform that seamlessly connects software development, delivery, and API security dramatically enhances our developer experience, enabling us to innovate faster while maintaining the highest security standards. By delivering a consistent user experience and deep product integrations, we can simplify workflows, remove the toil that slows our developers down, and empower them to focus on what matters most. The combination of Harness and Traceable will provide the solution that enterprises and developers have been waiting for.”

Powering the Next Wave of AI-Native DevSecOps Agents

AI has revolutionized software delivery, and Harness and Traceable are at the forefront of this transformation. Together, they are building a robust library of AI-native agents that enhance software delivery’s speed, efficiency, security, and developer experience.

Agentic AI in the unified DevSecOps platform will leverage two unique datasets: software development, testing, and delivery process data from Harness as well as API-driven application usage and security patterns from Traceable. Powered by this combined dataset, the AI agents will optimize and secure every stage of the software delivery lifecycle, giving organizations a competitive edge in an increasingly complex landscape.

“This merger creates the most compelling AI-native platform for software teams to deliver safe, scalable code to their end users,” said Steve Harrick, General Partner at IVP. “The market demand for security to become a core part of the software development process has never been greater, leading to the swift convergence of these markets. Together, Harness and Traceable are not just keeping up with this evolution—they’re leading it. With Jyoti Bansal at the helm, a visionary who has repeatedly built industry-defining companies, this combination is set to redefine how modern software is developed, delivered, and secured.”

“Jyoti Bansal, my close friend and co-founder at Unusual Ventures, has consistently been ahead of the curve, building three iconic enterprise companies and redefining entire industries,” said John Vrionis, Founder and Managing Partner at Unusual Ventures. “His foresight in uniting DevOps and Security—now supercharged by AI—will give customers an unprecedented advantage, and I’m proud to be his partner in building the next great enterprise software company.”

For more information, please visit https://www.harness.io/blog/harness-traceable.