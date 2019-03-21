InterSystems, a global leader in information technology software for health, business, and government applications, today announced the availability of InterSystems IRIS data platform 2019.1. This is the third release of InterSystems IRIS, the company’s flagship data platform, featuring enhanced performance and scalability, cloud support, integration capabilities, and enhanced support for Java, Python, and C# development.

InterSystems IRIS 2019.1 provides the following new capabilities:

Performance and scalability. The release features new performance improvements for parallel queries and data ingestion resulting in more than 50 percent performance improvements, and expanded sharding support with simpler rebalancing across nodes.

Expanded cloud support. InterSystems IRIS is now available in the marketplaces of all three major public cloud platforms, with standard licensing as well as a new free Community Edition for development and an Express Edition for small production applications. The release also supports asynchronous mirroring and availability zones to enable disaster recovery in the cloud.

Integration. The latest release further expands the product’s schema, transformation, routing, and testing capabilities, supporting integration and service aggregation as a key enabler of digital transformation initiatives.

Enhanced language support. 2019.1 adds to the existing comprehensive development capabilities with functional and performance enhancements to the Java, Python, and C# development languages.

InterSystems IRIS Data Platform is successfully empowering organizations worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by reducing the need to implement and integrate multiple technologies for data management, integration, and analytics. InterSystems customers and partners typically reduce overall development efforts by more than 300 percent.

“Modern digital transformation initiatives require a wide array of functional capabilities to accelerate and maximize success. In today’s competitive environment, organizations need to become more agile and drive more intelligent decisions in response to market trends and competitive threats,” said Jeff Fried, director of product management for InterSystems IRIS Data Platform. “We designed InterSystems IRIS 2019.1 to further speed and simplify these efforts for our customers and partners.”