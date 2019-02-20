InterVision today announced new services, personnel and tools to enhance its Digital Transformation (DX) practice. Backed by an expert team of innovation consultants, technical architects, and business analysts, InterVision’s DX practice provides business leaders with a holistic roadmap incorporating business vision, IT infrastructure, change management and ongoing architectural guidance to help enable and sustain a competitive advantage.

“Digital Transformation isn’t a one and done process; it’s an evolution, which is why our clients value having expert resources to help with their journey,” said Victor Tingler, Vice President of Digital Transformation, InterVision. “To meet our clients’ evolving business needs, our DX practice must evolve as well. InterVision has made significant investments in resources and methodologies to leverage our acquisitions over the past year. Early results are showing the DX practice accelerating the transformation journey and it’s translating quickly into clients improving their business outcomes.”

According to Forrester, organizations believe that by 2020 nearly half their revenue will be impacted by digital in some way. According to MIT, “In a rapidly expanding digital marketplace, legacy companies without a clear digital transformation strategy are being left behind.”

Since the launch of the digital transformation practice last February, InterVision’s team of experts has conducted workshops and engagements with global organizations in industries including manufacturing, healthcare, government, and financial management. Today’s enhancements cover four key areas:

Cloud Services : Cloud is a fundamental component of digital transformation. With the acquisition of Infiniti Consulting Group last year, InterVision engages at an operational level with its clients to design and deliver cloud migrations and datacenter transformations, ensuring clients have the best resources for an impactful and results-driven DX strategy.

: Cloud is a fundamental component of digital transformation. With the acquisition of Infiniti Consulting Group last year, InterVision engages at an operational level with its clients to design and deliver cloud migrations and datacenter transformations, ensuring clients have the best resources for an impactful and results-driven DX strategy. DRaaS: Disaster Recovery is a critical component of modern digital environments. With the acquisition of Bluelock, InterVision can now offer turnkey Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions from a recognized industry leader, thereby taking this operational burden off IT staff.

Disaster Recovery is a critical component of modern digital environments. With the acquisition of Bluelock, InterVision can now offer turnkey Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions from a recognized industry leader, thereby taking this operational burden off IT staff. Expert Personnel : InterVision added two industry veterans to the roster, bringing decades of experience with complex transformation projects. David Gaffney, Digital Solutions Director, is an architect who builds large scale cloud and datacenter solutions. Mark Dickinson, Engagement Manager, has worked directly with global corporate clients on digital transformation initiatives. With decades of experience with complex transformation projects, these veterans expertly guide new clients on their DX journeys.

: InterVision added two industry veterans to the roster, bringing decades of experience with complex transformation projects. David Gaffney, Digital Solutions Director, is an architect who builds large scale cloud and datacenter solutions. Mark Dickinson, Engagement Manager, has worked directly with global corporate clients on digital transformation initiatives. With decades of experience with complex transformation projects, these veterans expertly guide new clients on their DX journeys. DX Resources: InterVision published digital resources to help clients understand the challenges organizations face in today’s digital market and the benefits gained from transformation initiatives including “The Technology Leader’s Guide to Digital Transformation” and a white paper, “5 Business Drivers of Digital Transformation.”

“Our growing DX practice is the centerpiece of our broad IT portfolio and demonstrates our innovation as the industry’s leading strategic services provider,” said Bob Hollander, Senior Vice President, Services & Business Development. “It’s gratifying to see the impact DX is making on our clients. I’m excited about the progress we’ve made and the opportunities ahead.”

InterVision recently released a 2019 Predictions eBook, which aims to help IT leaders navigate market changes throughout the new year. For more information on InterVision and its services, please visit www.intervision.com.