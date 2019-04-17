Salesforce, which specializes in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), released Einstein Services, enabling admins and developers to build custom AI by using low-code or simple “point-and-click” formulas.

The custom AI can then be embedded into Salesforce or any external app.

The Einstein Platform Services include Einstein Translation, which will automatically translate any Salesforce object or field into the native language of the service agents, and Einstein Optical Character Recognition (OCR), which uses computer vision to extract relevant information.

In addition, the service can generate AI-powered predictions pertaining to business and customer outcomes. This includes Einstein Prediction Builder, which can predict the outcome of any Salesforce field or object, and Einstein Predictions Service, which can embed AI-powered analytics into any third-party system.

Red Hat takes leadership of OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11

The leadership of the OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11 projects has transitioned from Oracle to Red Hat, making the open-source company recently acquired by IBM the steward of the open-source implementation of Java.

Red Hat led the OpenJDK 6 and 7 projects and has been a member of the OpenJDK community since 2007. In addition, Red Hat leads the upstream development of Shenandoah, a high-performance garbage collector that is now part of OpenJDK 12.

Red Hat plans to launch OpenJDK in a Microsoft installer in the coming weeks and distribute IcedTea-Web, the free software implementation of Java Web Start, as part of the Windows OpenJDK distribution.

Datadog launches software test automation platform for Agile teams

Monitoring and analytics platform Datadog released a SaaS-based software test automation platform driven by machine learning called Browser Tests. The software is designed to aid agile teams in catching bugs automatically whenever the website changes.

In addition to adjusting tests automatically, the software requires no coding and is fully integrated into the Datadog monitoring platform.

“Datadog’s Browser Tests are created in minutes and self-adjust as an application changes, which means bugs are caught before real users see them,” said Gabriel-James Safar, Product Manager at Datadog.

It was created to quickly fix bugs as “agile development teams often trade deep testing for quick application releases,” the company explained.

Prices start at $12 per 1,000 Test Runs and a 14-day free trial is available.