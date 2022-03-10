LeanIX (https://www.leanix.net/), the platform to plan and manage continuous transformation across the enterprise, today announced its membership in the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

LeanIX is published on CSA’s Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (STAR) Registry, a publicly accessible registry that documents the security and privacy controls provided by popular cloud computing offerings. The company has maintained STAR Level ONE status on the registry since September 2020 and is now a registered SaaS Solution Provider with CSA.

LeanIX builds information technology tools that promote a culture capable of navigating all types of change, both planned and unexpected. Its enterprise-ready, secure, and trusted SaaS platform supports the needs of leading companies around the world by providing the data, insights and common language needed to master software complexity. Whether rationalizing IT landscapes, preparing for a major technology migration, enabling flexible approaches to SaaS management, or mapping value streams from code to customer, LeanIX is the trusted partner for turning change into a competitive advantage.

“SaaS depends on trust. We believe transparency around the protection of customer data and everything we do to ensure compliance and system availability helps build that trust,” said LeanIX Co-founder and CEO André Christ. “As proud CSA members, we share the organization’s commitment to ensuring a trusted and secure cloud computing environment.”

“Publishing and maintaining Level ONE status on the STAR Registry is a testament to LeanIX’s relentless commitment to information security, and we’re thrilled to have the company as a member of the CSA,” said Jim Reavis, CSA co-founder and CEO. “As a newly registered SaaS Solution Provider, our continued work with LeanIX will help promote excellent security practices and build on the foundation of trust for customers and the greater marketplace.”