Andrew Manby, the vice president of product management for HCL Software’s low-code platform, Volt MX .

Businesses everywhere need to deliver exceptional ways to engage customers, partners, and employees — and transform systems and automate business-critical processes — into easy-to-use mobile apps and multi-channel experiences. Low code offers the opportunity to be more responsive and innovate and scale rapidly. When selecting a vendor to help create multi-channel experiences and enable digital transformation, forward-thinking CTOs and CIOs need to consider a few key things.

Whether a company has one developer or teams of developers, it shouldn’t waste time and resources creating and tailoring specific code for specific platforms. You should be able to build once with a single code base, and deploy everywhere — from native mobile to PWAs, wearables, or even kiosks.

RELATED CONTENT: Businesses in 2021 think high for low code

Many organizations embark on digital transformation and app dev journeys to find that they hit a wall of complexity. You need to be able to unlock existing data and bring together back-end systems, apps, and processes — and do this securely and with high fidelity. You need integration without limits.

In order to bring a product or service to light for hundreds — or even millions — of users, you need to empower your developers to provide beautiful, meaningful, and innovative experiences to engage and interact with users in new ways. The last great experience a consumer has is the one they expect next.

You need serious tools with serious capabilities. HCL Volt MX is an industry-leading low-code app-dev platform that empowers professional developers, enterprise architects and digital designers to rapidly deliver consumer-grade apps. HCL Volt MX lets you build, deploy and deliver beautiful, powerful applications that take full advantage of advanced mobile device features to enable conversational apps, touchless payments and the use of augmented and virtual reality to improve the consumer’s experience of your product or service.

Charles Kendrick, CTO, Reify and Isomorphic Software

Reify of course offers all the usual services: consulting, support, training, etc. But what’s different about Reify is its Hybrid Development model. You can use Reify to build any part of an application, and in multiple places within a single larger application, and you can even extend an existing application with Reify-created screens.

This is possible because Reify projects represent a self-contained set of screens and data access points that can be used anywhere. We never assume that a Reify project owns the whole screen. A complex application might consist of a hand-coded start screen that leads to a mix of Reify-created screens and hand-coded screens. Or, a Reify project might be used for a pop-up wizard, or for the contents of certain tabs but not others. This gives our users much more flexibility, and the ability to leverage low code in many more scenarios.

We have seen many of our ‘competitors’ focus on hosting the web applications their customers build. We do this, but don’t see that as a differentiator. We are focused on accelerating the design, development and maintenance process. We want our customers to be successful, and support that by offering unlimited end-users, as opposed to penalizing them by charging per-end-user fees.

Typical low-code platforms allow you to build most of your application visually, then offer a limited set of “extension points” that may or may not meet your remaining needs. Often that results in you getting stuck. Your developers basically have to start again from scratch – outside of the low code tool – to develop the capabilities you need.

Reify is different. At any time, you can simply continue development using the full SmartClient/SmartGWT platform as opposed to being limited by a small set of extension points.

With Reify, there’s no way to get stuck, so you can start every project with Reify, and get the benefits of a low-code approach for even your most complex applications.

Jay Jamison, chief product and technology officer at Quickbase

Businesses today need to change and adapt faster than their technology can support. As market conditions and job functions continue to change, organizations must create a culture that supports a more inclusive and cross-functional way of working. Being operationally agile—flexing and adapting to constantly evolving market dynamics and needs—is no longer a nice-to-have, but a requirement to survive and thrive.

Quickbase provides a no-code operational agility platform that brings business and IT teams to work together to safely, securely and sustainably create an ecosystem of applications. By enabling problem solvers of any technical background to develop solutions, Quickbase helps businesses quickly develop tools for their unique needs and accelerate the continuous innovation of unique processes.

Leveraging citizen automation and development at scale across one common platform, leading organizations unlock potential, get more out of their tech stacks while reducing burdens on IT, increase employee engagement and capture new opportunities with customers and business partners.

Quickbase supports low- and no-code initiatives in three key ways:

Extending data and processes from core business systems. It can be difficult to get business data into the hands of those who need it most. Legacy systems can be too fragile to work with, hard to get data out of and too costly to customize. With Quickbase, you can enable your teams to continuously improve their most complex business applications.

Delivering real-time, actionable insights. Maximize the effectiveness of every employee and provide real-time, personalized visibility across your operations so everyone has the insights they need to improve the business every day.

Providing enterprise-grade security and governance. Quickbase empowers continuous innovation while at the same time managing risk, standardizing governance of low-code applications on one platform rather than across many point solutions. With a comprehensive security and regulatory compliance program that meets several industry standards, businesses can safely speed up innovation.

Learn more about how Quickbase supports low/no-code initiatives at Quickbase.com.