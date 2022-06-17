Budibase is an open-source low-code platform for building, designing, and automating business apps such as admin panels, forms, internal tools, client portals, and more.

The tool was built to help developers who had to take up to three weeks to build CRUD apps.

The project has a built-in database, External Data Sources, a design GUI, and an automation section to enable developers to build full-stack apps in one place.

Users can start by connecting a data source like PostgreSQL, Rest APIs, MS SQL, MySQL, and more with Budibase’s built-in database. They can then autogenerate CRUD screens from that data or create custom screens from scratch using tables, buttons, form inputs, and more to enrich the interface.

Budibase apps perform well across all devices; mobile, tablet, and desktop, according to the Budibase team.

Additional details on the open-source project are available here.