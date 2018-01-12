Microservices is moving away from just a buzz term to a proven strategy in the software development industry. As more organizations begin to adopt microservices, they can rely on lessons learned from those before them. Red Hat recently conducted a survey to find out how teams are using microservices to their advantage; what the the major benefits, and what are some of the tradeoffs that exist.

The State of Microservices report from Red Hat is based on the company’s JBoss Middleware and OpenShift customers.

“Introducing microservices can be disruptive to the way organizations are used to working; however, the results from this survey are promising,” the Red Hat team wrote in a post.

The five top findings of the report include: