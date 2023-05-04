Microsoft announced that it is opening Bing’s new AI chat feature to more people by moving from limited preview to open preview and eliminating the waitlist for trial as part of its initiative for the next generation of AI-powered Bing and Edge. Users can simply sign into Bing with their Microsoft account.

Microsoft also announced that it’s moving from text-only search & chat to one that’s more visual with rich image/video answers and new multimodal support coming shortly. Users can get more visual answers including charts and graphs and updated formatting of answers, to help them find information more easily. Image Creator has also been expanded to all languages in Bing.

Microsoft Edge will be redesigned with a sleeker and enhanced UI and is adding the ability to incorporate visual search in chat so that users can upload images and search the web for related content.

Chat history allows users to pick up where they left off and return to previous chats in Bing chat with chat history. Chats can then be moved to Edge Sidebar so that they can be kept on hand while browsing.

Microsoft stated that it will soon add export and share functionalities into chat for times when people want to easily share conversations with others on social media.

“The new AI-powered Bing has already helped people more easily find or create what they are looking for, making chat a great tool for both understanding and taking action. The integration of Image Creator saves you time by completing the task of creating the image you need right within chat,” Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer wrote in a blog post that contains additional details on the new features.