Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open-source software, today launched k0rdent, the first open-source Distributed Container Management Environment (DCME) that provides a single control point for cloud native applications – on-premises, on public clouds, at the edge – on any infrastructure, anywhere.

By managing Kubernetes clusters on any infrastructure, k0rdent makes it easy for platform engineers to create customized internal developer platforms (IDPs). The k0rdent architecture is composable so that platform engineers can easily customize it to their specific requirements, and standardized deployment templates are provided to speed implementations.

“Organizations everywhere are experiencing the need to increase developer velocity and reduce time-to-market, while simplifying operations and managing compliance risks – but at the same time have to deal with managing ever-increasing Kubernetes sprawl,” said Randy Bias vice president of open source strategy and technology at Mirantis. “k0rdent is designed for creating customized internal developer platforms, powered by Kubernetes, that assist in large-scale application management across any infrastructure anywhere, while providing choice, accelerating innovation, and enforcing compliance.”

k0rdent simplifies maintenance across cloud service providers and on-premises infrastructure with declarative automation, centralized policy enforcement, and production-ready templates optimized for modern workloads. It leverages the open source Cluster API so that Kubernetes clusters can be created – and existing clusters can be deployed – anywhere. Testing has been completed on AWS EC2, AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Azure Compute, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), vSphere, and OpenStack. Also, k0rdent is designed to be easily extended to support new infrastructure providers.

A longtime proponent of open source, and an active contributor to more than 50 open source projects, Mirantis is making k0rdent open for public use and welcomes technologists worldwide to join the project. k0rdent is the latest in a succession of open source projects recently released by Mirantis, including Rockoon, Blueprint Operator, and Blueprint Controller.

“From the beginning, open source has been the core of Mirantis’ business and the key to delivering transformative cloud technologies that empower our customers with the flexibility to set their own direction,” said Alex Freedland, CEO, Mirantis. “At a time when software architecture, development tools, and services are becoming increasingly complex, we are sharing the k0rdent open source project to deliver capabilities that accelerates innovation for modern distributed workloads and put that into the hands of the platform engineering community.”

For more information, view the Getting Started Docs and software downloads that are available on GitHub. See k0rdent in action and explore its features in-depth by joining the upcoming webinar, Hands-on Workshop: An Introduction to k0rdent, on February 20 at 3 pm Eastern time.