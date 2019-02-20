Infragistics, a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate design, development and collaboration, announced the launch of Infragistics Ignite UI for React today. With this release, Infragistics continues to deliver on their roadmap and bring best-of-breed UX & UI tools to the market focusing on React developers building modern experiences for Web and Mobile apps. Trusted by more than two million developers worldwide, Ignite UI for React is a modern React library for developers that simplifies app building for line of business and mobile scenarios that require rendering interactive data grids, data charts, financial charts or Microsoft Excel reporting in React with zero dependencies on any 3rd party frameworks.

This release innovates in 3 areas – Fastest React Data Grid, High Performance Financial & Business Charts and a Complete Microsoft Excel Solution.

Fastest React Data Grid: Ignite UI for React, including the world’s fastest native React Data Grid, delivers on the most demanding needs for any application. Built for high-volume, real-time scenarios, our React data grid designed to be the back-bone of your mission critical apps.

Ignite UI for React includes a comprehensive native React charting library. With a full set of business charts and financial charting capabilities. Business charts include pie charts, gauges as well as line, bar, column and 60+ other chart types. You can build any type of line of business, dashboard or analytics app. Financial charting includes built in trend lines, financial indicators, volume indicators all with a built-in toolbar for date range filtering and chart configuration. The Complete Microsoft Excel Solution: Ignite UI for React includes the most complete Microsoft Excel solution on the market. With zero dependencies, you can deliver a complete Excel experience in a native React application, including support for more than 300 formulas, import & export data from any source, rich reporting with charts, and more.

“Supporting the massive React / ReactJS developer community with feature rich UI controls makes this an exciting release. We are working hard to enable modern software teams to deliver beautiful, high-performance experiences on modern platforms like React and we are so pleased to get this release into our customers’ hands.” said Jason Beres, Senior Vice President of Developer Tools and Infragistics.

For a full list of what’s included in Ignite UI for React, visit our What’s New page. Developers can download a free 30-day trial and get started with hands-on tutorials, how-to guides, and sample code along with UI controls and more.