Microsoft announced updates to Copilot, including Designer, which enables users to go beyond just creating images to customize generated images with inline editing inside Copilot, according to the company in a blog post.

“With a simple sentence or two, you will see a budding entrepreneur turn a fledgling idea for a new product into an actionable business plan, a filmmaker’s concept into a rich set of storyboards, and a fantasy football player’s team come to life with a mascot image they can edit inline,” Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, stated.

Copilot offers free features to enhance images, including color enhancement, background blurring, and various effects like pixel art.

For Copilot Pro subscribers, additional capabilities include resizing and regenerating images between square and landscape formats within the chat. Soon, Copilot will introduce Designer GPT, providing a dedicated canvas for visualizing ideas directly within Copilot.

“Today marks exactly one year since our entry into AI-powered experiences for people with Bing Chat. In that year we have learned so many new things and seen the use of our Copilot experiences explode with over 5 billion chats and 5 billion images created to date which have led to sustained growth in Edge and Bing share. Now with Copilot as our singular experience for people looking to get more out of AI creation, we are today introducing further image creation capabilities,” Mehdi added.

Copilot is free to use and works on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox and Safari, and available for download with the Copilot mobile app on iOS or Android.