Microsoft revealed the addition of a new series, “Generative AI for Innovators,” to the AI Kick-off Projects collection, which is a collection of projects that use AI that students can learn from.

This series is designed for aspiring AI entrepreneurs, providing them with guidance on utilizing the capabilities of AI, including tools like GPT-4 and DALL-E, to generate ideas, prototypes, and business models for their startups. The curriculum encompasses using AI for crafting impactful solutions to real-world problems, prototyping and testing products, and developing viable business models.

The series contains three modules involving generative AI for innovators. In the first, participants will use Bing Chat to come up with ideas for their project and then generate a one-slide summary of that idea. In the second, Bing Chat provides guidance on creating prototypes and mock-ups for their solution, as well as assistance in implementing the project.

In the last, participants step into the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and will craft a business strategy using the Business Model Canvas Template guide.

Collaboration with AI is a key element, as participants, alongside the AI, collaboratively engage in ideation, research, and branding to launch their startups and position them for success, Microsoft explained.

Microsoft emphasizes that prior business or entrepreneurship experience is not required, and welcomes individuals with a curious mind and a passion for innovation. Completion of the series promises not only the acquisition of valuable skills and knowledge but also an increased likelihood of success in the Imagine Cup, Microsoft’s global competition for student developers and innovators.

Additional details on the new series are available here.