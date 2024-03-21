Microsoft is trying to make it easier to incorporate AI features into their existing applications, with the release of .NET Smart Components, a suite of AI UI components that can be added into .NET apps.

There are three components being released: Smart Paste, Smart TextArea, and Smart ComboBox.

Smart Paste fills out forms using whatever is in the user’s clipboard, making it easier to add data from other sources.

Smart TextArea allows developers to configure autocomplete using a company’s preferred tone, policies, URLs, and more.

And finally, Smart ComboBox makes suggestions based on semantic matching to make it easier for users to find what they need.

.NET Smart Components are currently an experimental feature available in Blazor, MVC, and Razor Pages with .NET 6 or late. The company plans to add support for .NET MAUI, WPF, and Windows Forms in the future.

“You don’t have to spend weeks of dev time redesigning your UX or researching machine learning and prompt engineering. .NET Smart Components are prebuilt end-to-end AI features that you can drop into your existing app UIs to make your users more productive,” Daniel Roth, program manager at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.