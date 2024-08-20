Microsoft has released the first public preview of the upcoming SharePoint Framework 1.20 release, which is expected to reach general availability in September.

SharePoint Framework enables developers to build applications or experiences in other Microsoft 365 apps that utilize data from SharePoint.

The 1.20 preview includes two main additions, both related to building for the employee engagement platform Microsoft Viva.

First, it is introducing new data visualization options — bar, pie, and donut chart types — for the Viva Connections card view.

This could allow for dashboards that include a donut chart that shows departments and their budgets or a bar chart that shows the company’s sales distribution across different products, Sri Harsha Chilukuri, a software engineer at Microsoft, explained in a video presentation.

Next, it added support for HTML Quick Views for Viva Connections cards, which, as the name implies, provide a quick view of information, such as a listing of recent files.

“The main idea here is that when you are on the go on your mobile, you can easily access the relevant information through the dashboard, and then as needed you can transition to the actual application for more advanced operations,” Vesa Juvonen, principal product manager at Microsoft, explained in a video.

According to Microsoft, this enables more flexible and complex layout options across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

“As with previous preview releases, our objective is to provide more insights into the upcoming features and to provide our worldwide ecosystem an option to directly influence on the released capabilities. Your feedback is welcome,” Juvonen wrote in a blog post.