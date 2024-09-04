Graph database and analytics leader Neo4j today announced a major transformation of its Aura cloud database management system (DBMS) portfolio – making it dramatically easier for enterprises to try, build, and accelerate graph in production for any workload or use case. The announcement comes amid rising growth and demand for Neo4j’s cloud offering, driven by the critical role of graph databases in GenAI and advanced analytics applications and accelerated by GraphRAG.

“By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations — up from 10% in 2021 — facilitating rapid decision-making across the enterprise,” predicts Gartner®. Gartner on GraphRAG technology also notes in its Hype Cycle report, “RAG techniques in an enterprise context suffer from problems related to the veracity and completeness of responses caused by limitations in the accuracy of retrieval, contextual understanding, and response coherence. KGs (Knowledge Graphs), a well-established technology, can represent data held within documents and the metadata relating to the documents. Combining both aspects allows RAG applications to retrieve text based on the similarity to the question and contextual representation of the query and corpus, improving response accuracy.”

Neo4j’s announcement, made on the eve of its GraphSummit enterprise conference in New York, reinforces the company’s market position as the leading native graph database. It offers the most comprehensive and performant graph offering with vector search and search capabilities, the largest library of 65+ graph algorithms, deployment flexibility in any cloud or environment, and unrivaled community support.

Capabilities are available now and include: