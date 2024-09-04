Graph database and analytics leader Neo4j today announced a major transformation of its Aura cloud database management system (DBMS) portfolio – making it dramatically easier for enterprises to try, build, and accelerate graph in production for any workload or use case. The announcement comes amid rising growth and demand for Neo4j’s cloud offering, driven by the critical role of graph databases in GenAI and advanced analytics applications and accelerated by GraphRAG.
“By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations — up from 10% in 2021 — facilitating rapid decision-making across the enterprise,” predicts Gartner®. Gartner on GraphRAG technology also notes in its Hype Cycle report, “RAG techniques in an enterprise context suffer from problems related to the veracity and completeness of responses caused by limitations in the accuracy of retrieval, contextual understanding, and response coherence. KGs (Knowledge Graphs), a well-established technology, can represent data held within documents and the metadata relating to the documents. Combining both aspects allows RAG applications to retrieve text based on the similarity to the question and contextual representation of the query and corpus, improving response accuracy.”
Neo4j’s announcement, made on the eve of its GraphSummit enterprise conference in New York, reinforces the company’s market position as the leading native graph database. It offers the most comprehensive and performant graph offering with vector search and search capabilities, the largest library of 65+ graph algorithms, deployment flexibility in any cloud or environment, and unrivaled community support.
Capabilities are available now and include:
- New Aura console with GenAI co-pilot as a unifying hub to easily administer, manage, ingest, model, and visualize data efficiently across all of Neo4j’s offerings and tools. Administrators and developers can also interact with these tools in natural language, eliminating the need for Cypher query language expertise.
- New no/low-code interactive dashboard builder NeoDash that easily creates maps, graphs, bar and line charts, tables, and other visuals for anyone to understand, analyze, and interact. While developers have used NeoDash as part of Neo4j Labs, it is now a fully supported offering for enterprises.
- New self-serve offering, Neo4j AuraDB Business Critical, at a 20%+ lower price point than Neo4j’s traditional AuraDB Enterprise offering and designed for highly available workloads requiring advanced security. The new tier follows on the heels of Neo4j’s explosive cloud growth and growing demand for an easy-to-access enterprise offering. Customers requiring dedicated environments, such as those in highly regulated industries, can continue to use AuraDB Enterprise, now renamed AuraDB Virtual Dedicated Cloud. Neo4j will also make its AuraDB Professional tier available as a free trial for use cases in production.
- 15x scale improvement in real-time read capacity. Neo4j can now process 15X more real-time data within each cluster without compromising on latency or performance. The result enables uninterrupted processing of data-intensive analytics workloads even as customer data volumes increase.
- Advanced enterprise control, audit, and compliance capabilities that include Customer Managed Encryption Keys that the customer owns, controls, and uses to encrypt and protect their data; and Security Log Forwarding enabling customers to stream and audit security logs in real-time. Neo4j achieved SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance earlier this year, with additional certifications here.