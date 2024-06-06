Nokod Security , the security company for LCNC application development, today announced it is hosting a LCNC Capture the Flag hacking contest in collaboration with OWASP 2024 Global AppSec Lisbon. A live event will take place on Friday, June 28 at the conference, and a separate virtual instance will be open for 24 hours to security researchers around the world.

WHO: Nokod Security, which is focused on helping organizations secure their LCNC application development environments and protect themselves from security risks introduced by LCNC apps and RPAs, is sponsoring the event with OWASP.

WHAT: The rapid, unmanaged adoption of low-code application development platforms by citizen developers is creating a largely unmonitored and unprotected new attack surface. The Nokod/OWASP LCNC Capture the Flag (CTF) competition will enlist security researchers from around the world to identify vulnerabilities in LCNC enterprise apps that can be used to access confidential data and resources. All players who successfully complete the CTF will be entered for a drawing to win a WHOOP 4.0 Fitness & Activity Tracker and 9x Gyro Balls.

WHEN: Live event is Friday, June 28 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm local time in Lisbon.

Virtual event is Friday, June 28 beginning at 6 PM (GMT+1) | 12 PM EST | 9 AM PT for 24 hours

WHERE: Live event is at OWASP 2024 Global AppSec Lisbon, Lisbon Congress Centre, in room 1.10 CCL

Virtual event registration link is: https://nokodsecurity.ctfd.io/